Cyclist assaulted by two men who ‘threatened to cut his legs off’ in unprovoked attack

A cyclist in his 60s was assaulted by two men who “threatened to cut his legs” off in an unprovoked attack.

The victim was approached by the two attackers in a 4×4-style vehicle, police have said, and the men then punched him in the face an threatened to cut his legs off if they saw him in the area again.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police have launched an investigation into the terrifying incident, which happened in Ely Way, Luton between 9.30am and 9am on Thursday, August 15.

PC Paul Mahon said: “This was a shocking and seemingly unprovoked attack which has left the victim with really nasty injuries.

“If anyone was in the area at the time, potentially recognises the description of the vehicle, or has any other information which could help with our enquiries, please get in touch with us.”

A statement from the force said: “We are appealing for information after a cyclist was assaulted.

The victim, a man in his 60s who lives in the area, was riding a bike along Ely Way, Luton between 8.30am and 9am on Thursday (15 August). He was approached by two men in a 4×4 style vehicle with a registration number ending KBU.

“They punched him in the face and threatened to cut the victim’s legs off if they saw him in the area again. The two suspects who were in the vehicle are described as two white men.”

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference 40/47101/19.

Alternatively you can report information to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.