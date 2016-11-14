Murder investigation launched as cyclist dies after being kicked off bike

Eamonn Anderson suffered serious head injuries after being kicked off his bike in Oxford

Thames Valley Police have launched a murder investigation after a cyclist died on Friday, three days after being knocked off his bike and attacked in central Oxford.

Eamonn Anderson, 56, was cycling down Oxford High Street between 11.30pm and 11.45pm on Tuesday evening when he was approached by a group of six men. One of the men then kicked Mr Anderson off his bike, causing him to sustain serious head injuries.

The group then left the scene as passers-by called the emergency services. Mr Anderson was taken to the local John Radcliffe Hospital, where he died on Friday. Next of kin have been informed, and a post-mortem took place on Saturday.

“This was a violent attack, which initially left the victim with serious head injuries, and has now tragically led to his death,” said Det Ch Insp Mike Lynch of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit.

“We believe this to have been an isolated incident, and since it occurred, we have been in the process of conducting a thorough investigation into it in order to establish the circumstances and also to arrest those responsible.”

Police are appealing to witnesses of the incident to contact the 101 non-emergency number, and are also appealing for anyone who might have footage of the incident to come forward.