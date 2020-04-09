Cyclist uses daily exercise to pay tribute to NHS workers with unique Strava art

A cyclist has used his daily exercise to pay tribute to the NHS with some touching Strava art.

Adam Bronkhurst, from Shoreham-by-Sea near Brighton, spent just under an hour on his 12-mile ride still spell out NHS on the social media for athletes, the Worthing Herald reports.

The 45-year-old told the paper he wanted to thank the frontline health workers putting their lives at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Bronkhurst said: “The great thing about cycling is there are so many fewer cars on the road that cycling around Shoreham feels so much safer.

“We are seeing so many new people on their bikes, some who have clearly just got their bike out of the shed, a 20-year-old mountain bike or something, and are cycling around with smiles on their faces. Everyone says hello, everyone’s being friendly and showing that Covid spirit.”

Mr Bronkhurst, a member of the Shoreham-by-Cycle group, completed the 54-minute ride on Sunday, April 5, starting from his home near Buckingham Park and following a route through the centre of Shoreham.

He is not the only cyclist to show his support for key workers during this crisis.

Last weekend, Team Ineos rider Luke Rowe donated a free bike to a doctor whose bike was stolen as he worked in the intensive care unit.

Tom Roberts took to Twitter after his bike was stolen from the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, which caught the attention of Team Ineos rider Rowe and former Olympic champion Chris Boardman.

Dr Roberts, 32, said: “Its pretty disappointing at the moment, particularly when the NHS is being help in potentially higher regard than it normally is.

“For someone to do that in a hospital when you are on shift working to help people an save their lives, that’s a little bit disappointing.”