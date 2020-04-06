Luke Rowe donates bike after thieves steal NHS doctor’s bike from outside hospital

Luke Rowe has stepped in to help an NHS doctor after thieves stole his bike while he was working in the intensive care unit.

Tom Roberts took to Twitter after his bike was stolen from the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, which caught the attention of Team Ineos rider Rowe and former Olympic champion Chris Boardman, the BBC reports.

Welshman Rowe has kindly donated a new bike for Dr Roberts, to help him keep moving during the coronavirus crisis.

Dr Roberts, 32, said: “Its pretty disappointing at the moment, particularly when the NHS is being help in potentially higher regard than it normally is.

“For someone to do that in a hospital when you are on shift working to help people an save their lives, that’s a little bit disappointing.”

Dr Roberts posted about his stolen bike on Twitter on Saturday (April 4) with Rowe responding asking the doctor to send him a direct message.

Rowe asked what kind of bike Dr Roberts had and what size he needed, adding that he would drop something round in the morning.

Dr Roberts said he will received his new bike on Monday (April 6).

The doctor added: “He didn’t have to do it, it’s very kind of him.”

The coronavirus crisis has seen a number of kind gestures made to NHS staff working on the front lines.

Bromptom has committed to delivering 1,00 bikes to NHS key workers, while a number of bike shops are giving priority to health staff.

Earlier this month, Cycling Weekly reported that Cycle Honiton in East Devon and Maison du Velo in Surrey were both giving NHS priority service to keep them moving.

Gary Blackett, owner of Cyle Honiton, said: “Basically as a goodwill gesture to help the people that are doing the most for us as a nation to save the most vulnerable in our communities.

“If we can help in a very small way by fixing their bike, then we will.”