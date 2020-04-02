Brompton commit to delivering 1,000 bikes to NHS key workers

Brompton bikes is looking to expand its hire scheme to deliver over 1,000 new folding bikes to key workers in the NHS.

The brand has launched a ‘Wheels for Heroes’ campaign, via a crowsfunder which has raised over £38,000 at time of writing, and it’s also committed to production costs that will come to around £100,000.

Donations from the public and corporate sponsors will mean the bikes can be produced below cost price, and loaned directly to healthcare workers via the Brompton Bike Hire network. This will allow them to get to work without public transport.

Those who donate via the Crowdfunder can receive a range of ‘perks’ in return, including “a virtual high five from us all with a video thanks from our CEO” for a £10 donation right up to “a Factory Tour and cycle ride with our CEO for 10 people after social distancing measures are lifted” plus more, for those (presumably businesses) donating £15,000.

Brompton joins a host of brands doing their best to help in the coronavirus crisis – Fully Charged and Gocycle folding e-bikes have also hooked up to provide free hire bikes with NHS workers, though their capacity at present is 20 bikes.

The Bike Hire scheme has already partnered with St Barts Hospital, with all frontline staff receiving free bike loans. However, currently over 500 NHS staff have registered to receive a bike, and more are expected to do so.

Brompton has set aside areas in its West London factory that will be dedicated solely to building the NHS bikes.

The bikes created as part of this commitment will continue to be used by NHS staff, for a small maintenance fee of £1 per hire, after the lockdown is lifted – and some of the bikes will be donated to hospitals to use for graduate doctors and nurses.

Julian Scriven, managing director of Brompton Bike Hire, said: “The take-up of our initial offer of bikes to the NHS has been truly incredible and far beyond our expectations. It has been fantastic to be able to help in a small way and the feedback from the NHS staff has been unexpected and frankly heartwarming.

“We are calling on the Brompton community and on our wider community to get involved where they can. Any support, no matter how small (or large) will make a huge difference to us being able to support the NHS.”