Design Movistar Team’s next race jersey

Clothing brand Alé and Movistar Team have launched a ‘design the champions’ jersey‘ project, with the aim of engaging cycling fans while the current UCI WorldTour is on hold amid the global conorovirus crisis, as well as raising money for the Red Cross and the Italian Civil Defence.
With many other European countries hit by extreme lockdowns and quarantines preventing them from even leaving their homes, the competition has been launched to serve as a virtual release for cycling enthusiasts, keeping then involved in the sport they love.
The stay home global contest is open to all fans and runs from April 13 to April 26 2020 and to join in, fans need to simply visit the Alé website to download a copy of the jersey template to design, taking care not to cover or colour the logos.
The jersey template can be coloured using several different methods, from crayons to graphic programmes, with competitors are encouraged to let their creativity run wild, to ensure the winner is lively, original and stands out in the peloton.
Afterwards designers should share their work in a post on social media using hashtag #SeguimosConectados, which roughly translates from Spanish as ‘we are still connected’, tagging @Alecyclingofficial and @movistar_team in their Instagram profile by April 26 2020.
Votes will take place in two different steps. In the first phase, at the discretion of Alé and Movistar Team designers, a first tranche of six jerseys will be chosen; in the second phase the six jerseys will be published on the Instagram profiles of Alé Cycling and Movistar for the general public to vote for the eventual winner.
The jersey with the most votes will not only see their design worn by the entire team at the first race post quarantine, but will also receive a jersey as a prize. The new design jerseys will then be signed by the team and auctioned, with all proceeds going to the Red Cross and Italian Civil Defense, which has been dealing with the Italian response to COVID-19, relying heavily on volunteer support.
Visit the Alé website for a copy of the jersey template and full competition terms and conditions.