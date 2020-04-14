Design Movistar Team’s next race jersey

With many other European countries hit by extreme lockdowns and quarantines preventing them from even leaving their homes, the competition has been launched to serve as a virtual release for cycling enthusiasts, keeping then involved in the sport they love.

The stay home global contest is open to all fans and runs from April 13 to April 26 2020 and to join in, fans need to simply visit the Alé website to download a copy of the jersey template to design, taking care not to cover or colour the logos.

The jersey template can be coloured using several different methods, from crayons to graphic programmes, with competitors are encouraged to let their creativity run wild, to ensure the winner is lively, original and stands out in the peloton.

Afterwards designers should share their work in a post on social media using hashtag #SeguimosConectados, which roughly translates from Spanish as ‘we are still connected’, tagging @Alecyclingofficial and @movistar_team in their Instagram profile by April 26 2020.