Do you know this man?

Don’t worry, if you know this mystery man he hasn’t done anything wrong (as far as we know).

The cyclist in question was photographed at the Tom Simpson memorial on Mont Ventoux back in 1985 by a couple who recently rediscovered the picture, having not passed the photo on earlier after losing his address and being unable to contact him.

Decades later, with the internet now invented, they’ve passed the photo on to national cycling charity Cycling UK to try and find him, in order to finally hand over the photo.

Peter Branch and Susan from Watford found the photo 35 years after their holiday to France, with Peter having the time to sort throw his slides during coronavirus lockdown and remembering the promise they’d made to the rider on Saturday August 17 1985.

“We were staying in a gîte in the Luberon and went to visit Mont Ventoux on a family day out,” Peter Branch told Cycling UK , with the lone rider appearing as the family reached the Tom Simpson memorial up the fabled French climb. “He explained that he was visiting from England and had not got a camera with him. Could I take a picture and send it to him?

“I agreed, took the photograph and he gave us his address. But when we got back to England the piece of paper with his address had been lost. All we could remember was that he came from York and was called Critchlow – or possibly Critchley,” Branch said.

“Being there clearly meant a lot to him and I felt bad about letting him down. So I have scanned the slide and hope that your members might be able to help identify him. It would be wonderful if at long last he were able to receive a copy of the photograph.”

So, if you recognise him, or if you’re out there Critchlow/Critchley, get in touch.