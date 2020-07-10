Enter the Cycling Weekly club ten on Zwift

The time trialling world is taking it’s first tentative steps to restart racing this week, but for many people there won’t be a local race to go and ride for some time yet. So, missing the camaraderie of the midweek evening ten, Cycling Weekly has teamed up with Zwift to put on a replica event, every Wednesday night at 6pm (UK time).

The race is free to enter and open to anyone on the virtual platform. All you have to do is go to the event page on Zwift.com and once you’ve logged in, hit the tick in the top right. You can also enter via the Zwift Companion app. You can also set the app to send you a reminder before the event.

This week not only do you get to take on most of the CW staff, but also Dr Hutch. The multiple time trial national champion has already entered and is reportedly planning his taper down the very last detail. Kudos to anyone who can beat him.

The ten mile race on July 15 will be held on the Tempus Fugit course. Virtually pan flat, the route runs through Watopia’s Fuego Flats desert, a popular route for time trials on the platform. We will be changing the routes over the weeks in order to favour different types of riders.

If you haven’t raced on Zwift before, it’s very simple to get yourself on the start line. Be sure to pre-enter via zwift.com of the companion app and log in to Zwift in plenty of time before the 6pm start (this is recommended incase there are any updates needed on your device). Then start pedalling in any of the worlds and wait for a prompt to join the event.

Once that appears on your screen simply click it to go through to the startl ine. Here you’ll be placed on a conveyer belt, lined up with other riders. You can keep pedalling so you don’t cool down and there is no risk of false starting. As riders ahead of you start you’ll gradually move forward. When you get to the front your avatar will speed up to 20kph to give you a rolling start.

From there it’s a case of going as hard as you can for ten miles. Measuring your effort should be easy with a big number displaying your watts in the middle of the screen, but with riders to chase, and riders chasing you, it’s easy to get carried away.

We’ll be running the results in the following week’s magazine. As we’ll be taking these from Zwiftpower.com you’ll first need to register on here. There are a few steps to follow to be registered on here, but this simple guide talks you through it. Be warned, registering on Zwift power makes all your ride data available for anyone to see, so if you’d rather keep you ftp between you and your power metre, this might not be for you.