Former NBA player was left paralysed after driver hit him while overtaking, according to police 

A former NBA player was left paralysed when a driver hit him while overtaking, causing him to collide with a parked vehicle.

Shawn Bradley, who retired from basketball in 2005, was left with devastating injuries after the crash earlier this year after the incident close to his home in Utah.

Police officers investigating the incident have released their report, which revealed that 49-year-old Bradley was hit by an overtaking car, causing him to collide with a parked vehicle at the side of the road.

Bradley’s former team, the Dallas Mavericks, released a statement last week confirming that the 7 foot 6 inches former centre suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury that left him paralysed.

After undergoing neck fusion surgery, Bradley has spent the last eight weeks in hospital undergoing rehabilitation.

The team said: “Bradley asked to convey his deep appreciation for the outpouring of well wishes and prayers he has received from family, friends and fans.

“Their support has energised his recovery and bolstered his confidence that he will manage the long process ahead successfully.”

The crash happened on the afternoon of January 20, 2021 as Bradley was riding his custom Trek Project One bike in the city of St George, Utah.

Bradley told police that the driver was overtaking him she made contact with him and sent him into the parked vehicle.

According to police, the driver of the overtaking vehicle, a Dodge van, said she saw Bradley and overtook him at 10mph.

Police checked Bradley’s GPS file from the ride and found he was travelling at 14mph.

The driver said she then looked into the rear view mirror and saw the cyclist flipping through the air, landing on his back, according to the police report.

Bradley, who was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1993 NBA draft but spent most of his career with the Dallas Mavericks, has said he will use his crash as a platform to bring great awareness to the importance of cycling safety.