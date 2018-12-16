Geraint Thomas crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018

The Tour de France winner topped the public poll after his historic victory





Geraint Thomas has been crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year after his historic Tour de France Victory.

Thomas became the first ever Welshman to win the Tour de France in 2018 during a momentous season for British cycling.

The 32-year-old was nominated alongside cricketer Jimmy Anderson, track runner Dina Asher-Smith, racing driver Lewis Hamilton, winter Olympian Lizzy Yarnold and England football captain Harry Kane.

Nominations were revealed on Sunday night during the live broadcast on BBC One, with Thomas topping the public vote.

An emotional Thomas said: “I feel really lucky to have come into cycling when I did.

“I was just going down the leisure centre for a swim and ended up riding my bike. It’s insane, now I’m stood here.

“I’ve always thought I’m just focused on myself and people want me to win, but you realise that what we do does inspire people back home.

“To see people of all abilities and ages riding their bikes and living a healthy lifestyle, you can take as much pride in that as winning something like this.

“I take great pride in representing Britain and Wales when I’m racing abroad. It’s been an amazing year for British sport and long may it continue.”

Thomas is the first Welshman to win Sports Personality since footballer Ryan Giggs in 2009.

The Team Sky rider made history in summer when he took home his first yellow jersey, ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and team-mate Chris Froome.

Thomas’ victory contributed to a momentous year for British cycling, as all three Grand Tours were won by different riders from these isles.

Froome took the Giro d’Italia while Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) rode to a maiden Grand Tour victory in the Vuelta a España.

Thomas had already won the Welsh Sports Personality of the Year earlier this month.

He shot into the limelight after his Tour win, appearing on the Graham Norton Show alongside Nicole Kidman.