Job vacancy: Tech editor, Cycling Weekly

Do you know bike technology better than you know your family’s birthdays? Can you organise a busy team testing products, shooting videos, and attending global launches? And can you combine being an ambassador for our brand while breaking the bad news that a company’s new bike might not be as good as the old one?

This is a rare opportunity to take a senior role within a remarkably influential team. Cycling Weekly (part of TI Media) is the most-read cycling magazine in the UK, and cyclingweekly.com is the biggest website by some distance. So if you can handle working in a fast-paced environment and take multi-tasking in your stride, this is a dream job of riding bikes, testing new kit and seeing the latest launches before they go public.

Requirements

Manage the quantity and quality of our tech team output across print and digital platforms

Contribute to the tech team output with news and reviews of your own

Take an active role in the planning and production of video content, including presenting to camera

Contribute strategically to our overall goals of increasing reach, revenue and profit

Build and maintain industry contacts to facilitate best possible editorial opportunities and to support commercial operations

Desirable skills/experience

Writing, editing and commissioning experience within an editorial or brand environment

Experience of working in the cycling industry

Strong knowledge and understanding of cycling technology and consumer needs

Experience of planning and presenting video content

Good planning, organisational and management skills, with an ability to work to tight deadlines and to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Ability to build and maintain relevant and reliable contacts

Genuine passion for participative cycling and an instinct for cyclists’ interests and needs

This is a full-time role, predominantly based in Farnborough, Hampshire. Some remote working will be considered, although we would require you in the office at least three days per week.

About TI Media

TI Media’s 40-plus brands reach 16.4 million* UK adults monthly across print and digital. Its market-leading portfolio spans a range of interest areas, from entertainment and women’s lifestyle to luxury, sports and technology. Amongst its titles are household names such as Country Life, Ideal Home and Trusted Reviews, as well as specialist titles such as Wallpaper* and Decanter. Its entertainment titles, including What’s on TV and TV Times, sell more than a million copies each week.