Manzana Postobon suspended by UCI despite already folding due to doping scandals  

The UCI has suspended Manzana Postobon, despite the team having already folded following two doping scandals.

Cycling’s governing body has imposed a 45-day ban on the Colombian Professional Continental outfit after two riders tested positive for banned substances within 12 months.

But the UCI announcement comes three weeks after Manzana Postobon bosses shut the team down due to the adverse analytical findings returned by its riders.

The organisation said that in light of the team collapsing, the ban would be imposed if the outfit ever re-registered to race.

A statement from the UCI, published on Tuesday afternoon (June 11), said: “The UCI Disciplinary Commission has decided to suspend the UCI Professional Continental team Manzana Postobon for a period of 45 days following the notification of two adverse analytical findings (AAF) for members of the team within a twelve-month period.

“Considering that the team had recently announced its intention to cease all its activities, the disciplinary commission decided that such suspension shall start running from the first date to which the team would register for an international race (if any), including if applicable, if this would happen following the re-registration of the team.”

The doping scandals centre around Colombian riders Wilmar Andrés Paredes Zapata and Juan José Amador Castano.

Paredes tested positive for EPO during an out-of-competition check on February 27, with the UCI confirming his AAF on April 5.

A month later, it was announced that Amador had tested positive for the steroid boldenone during a control held on October 22 last year.

Amador has denied any wrongdoing.

The two doping cases occurred within 12 months, triggering article 7.12.1 of UCI anti-doping rules, which state that a team will be suspended for between 15 and 45 days if two people contracted to the team return positive tests within 12 months.

After news of the second doping scandal broke, Manzana Postobon boss Alejandro Restrepo Echavarría announced that the team would be folding.

He said: “Because of the adverse events presented in recent weeks, in which athletes belonging to the professional cycling team were involved on a personal basis, the team will not participate in upcoming competitions in the national and international calendar.

“Unfortunately, this problem that surrounds us in the sport prevented us from moving forward.”