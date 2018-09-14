Mark Cavendish to appear at Cycle Show 2018 later this month

The world-class sprinter will be meeting his fans and answering your questions at the annual event

Mark Cavendish will be appearing as a special guest at the Cycle Show 2018 in Birmingham later this month.

The Dimension Data sprinter will be answering questions from his fans on the final day of the event, as well as rubbing shoulders with some very lucky VIPs.

Cavendish has had a difficult few years in the WorldTour peloton, as illness and crashes have hindered his normally dominant sprinting form.

>>>What is the Epstein-Barr virus which Mark Cavendish has been diagnosed with?

The 33-year-old has been forced to take a break from racing after he was diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus – a condition that he suffered from in April 2017.

The 2011 world champion will be appearing at the Cycle Show on Sunday, September 30.

He will be taking part in a question and answer event, answering queries from fans and sharing stories from his legendary career.

VIP ticket holders will also be able to meet Cavendish in the exclusive lounge, where he will be signing autographs and taking photos.

The Cycle Show 2018 takes place at the NEC Birmingham between September 28 and 30.

It gives cycling lovers the chance to see, try and buy the latest 2019 products and even test road bikes, mountain bikes, e-bikes and kids bikes.

There will also be BMX displays and tracks for the kids to hone their skills.

Cavendish has stacked up 146 wins during his professional career, including 48 Grand Tour victories.

The Manxman has won 30 stages of the Tour de France and is closing on the all-time record of Eddy Merckx, with 34.

But those four Tour victories have eluded Cavendish, who last won a stage of the Grand Tour in 2016.

Last year, Cavendish was forced to pull out of the race after he was brought down in a crash with rival Peter Sagan in the closing moments stage four.

This year has been equally tough for Cavendish, with crashes hindering his early season before he was disqualified from the Tour de France for missing the time cut on stage 11.

In August, Cavendish announced he would be stepping back from racing for the foreseeable future after the return of Epstein-Barr Virus, which he said had hindered his performance this year.

To book your tickets to the Cycle Show visit cycleshow.co.uk and use code WEEKLYE.