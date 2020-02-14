‘Paint isn’t going to protect you from incompetent drivers’ – Video emerges of Tesco driver knocking off cyclist

Video footage has emerged of the moment a Tesco delivery driver ‘left hooks’ a cyclist and knocked him from his bike.

The driver appeared in court last month charged with failing to provide his details after the incident in London.

Cyclist Chris Impey was cycling along Cycle Superhighway Eight near Vauxhall Bridge Road when the driver overtook him and then swerved across the cycle lane, knocking the rider off his bike.

Metropolitan Police officer PC Harry Rance responded to the video, saying: “Just a reminder that a bit of different coloured paint isn’t going to protect you from incompetent drivers.

“Plan for the worst and remember the road is a shared environment.”

The incident happened in May 2019, with the video emerging online this week after the driver appeared at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court in January this year, the Metro reports.

He was handed six points, a £300 fine and £332 in costs after he refused to give his details to police.

A Tesco spokesperson told the Metro: “This was a distressing incident and we’re very sorry that it happened and wish the cyclist a full recovery.

“We invest a lot of time in training our drivers to work safely and considerately and will continue to do that.”

The video footage, filmed from the helmet camera of a rider behind Impey, shows him cycling in the far left of the cycle superhighway, when the delivery driver overtakes.

>>> Man convicted after hitting cyclist who spent 18 months in coma before dying

As the cyclist and driver approach a left turn, the delivery driver hadn’t full overtaken Impey but turned across the rider’s path, hitting him in the right side with his van door.

Journalist Jeremy Vine shared the video on Twitter, saying: “No point in paint.”