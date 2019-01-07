Police hunt for driver who deliberately knocked cyclist from his bike before fleeing

The incident was filmed from inside the car as the driver swerved at a junction to hit the rider

Police in Surrey are hunting for a driver who deliberately knocked a cyclist off his bike while the incident was filmed from inside the car.

Footage of the attack, taken from the front passenger seat of the vehicle, shows the driver swerve into a junction to hit the rider from his bike.

Surrey Police say the incident is believed to have occurred sometime in 2018 but has only recently been bought to their attention.

Officers released the video footage on Friday (January 4) and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

A statement from the force said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the people involved in a video where a cyclist was hit by a car in Epsom.

“The video came to our attention only recently but we believe the incident took place at some point during 2018.

“In the video a car deliberately knocks over a man on his bike before driving away.

“The incident was filmed by a passenger in the front seat. We did not receive any reports at the time.

“Since we were made aware of the video, we have been carrying out enquiries to trace the victim, driver and the passenger and now we are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.”

The incident is believed to have happened at the junction of Somerset Close and Hollymore Lane on the Longmead Estate in Epsom.

Surrey Police said if you are in the video, or you believe you know any of the people involved, you should call the force on 101, giving the reference PR/45180134659.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Surrey Police are one of many forces increasing its focus on cyclist safety on the roads.

Officers have previously taken to Twitter to correct a driver who had been complaining about riders’ position on the road.