RaphaCustom competition winner

Rapha has been working with the sport’s most accomplished athletes for more than a decade to produce the finest cycling clothing. Shared expertise and passion for the sport has led to unparalleled product that performs in all conditions. For the first time, a wide range of Rapha kit is available for full customisation by everyone.

Rapha Custom is designed to improve the existing consumer experience of ordering custom kit, with a revolutionary user-friendly platform and a scaled pricing structure. Save time and money by using the simple design tool to create fully customised Rapha product in minutes.

We asked our readers to customise and create their own design using the Rapha Custom tool and share it on social media.

The winning entry, selected by a panel of judges from Cycling Weekly and Rapha, was this one from Redhill CC

They’ve used all of the Rapha customisation elements to create a really smart version of their club kit.

Congratulations to Redhill CC, they will receive 5 Jerseys and 5 x Bib Shorts in their own design. Each product will be made to order in their requested sizes and will be delivered in the usual Rapha Custom production lead time of 8 weeks.

Create your kit in minutes with Rapha’s design tool – easily apply patterns, fades, colours and logos. See your ideas appear instantly in our photography and quickly share with team members, ready to take orders.

The tool has limitless options and hundred of colours and layouts to inspire. Easy to use templates serve as design starters while the tool also allows customers to create something truly unique by uploading own graphics. Uniquely positioned against other tools of this kind, the platform captures riders’ imagination by showing previews of their designs on model.