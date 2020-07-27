Rapha opens summer pop-up store and offers rides, events and workshops

Rapha has just opened a new pop-up store in east London, offering riders new routes, workshops and community events as well as the chance to pick up kit from the iconic brand.

The temporary Rapha clubhouse opened on Monday (July 27) in Canary Wharf and has all the kit you’d need for road, city and gravel riding.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

Rapha will also be offering a library of routes, self-guided events and weekly workshops on strength training, roadside repairs and riding in groups until it closes in late September.

The British kit brand said: “This summer, Rapha is bringing its clubhouse experience to Canary Wharf, with a packed agenda of rides and events to help you explore the docks, quays and waterways of London’s East End.

“With a range of current collections for both men and women, the Pop-Up has everything you need for cycling on the road, over gravel, or commuting through the city. Plus, with the help of our official ride leaders, our itinerary of self-guided rides will have you cycling around the city in ways you’d never expect, revealing lesser-known areas of the capital.”

The weekly workshops will be free and tickets can be booked here.

A local route library is also available, offering riders a way of exploring the city and taking them to places they may not have discovered themselves.

Official Rapha rider leaders have put together a series of rides that will take you around the city, across the Thames and through the home counties. View the routes here.

On September 6 Rapha will be welcoming riders from the Women’s 100 making the pop-up venue a hub for women’s cycling.

Then from September 19-20, riders can take part in the City Island Challenge, which puts route-planning skills to the test as competitors pass through a series of checkpoints across the Docklands.

>>> Garmin Outage: Some features restored but users still facing problems

You can pass the checkpoints in any order over one or two days, as long as they start and finish in the same location. Sign up here.

Dates: July 27 – September 27 2020

Address: Canary Wharf, 2 Reuters Plaza, London, E14 5AJ, England

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 9am-7pm, Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 12pm-6pm. Bank holidays 11am-6pm.