Garmin Outage: Some features restored but users still facing problems

The Garmin outage continues, with some services being restored but users are likely to face on-going problems.

Last Thursday (July 23) Garmin users began facing issues with the Connect app, which is used to upload activities to Strava and other apps.

News then emerged that Garmin Connect had completely gone down with riders and runners unable to wirelessly upload activities from their Garmin GPS devices and watches.

According to reports, US-based tech company Garmin has been hit by a ransomware attack with hackers demanding $10 million, but this has not yet been confirmed by Garmin.

Strava is now reporting that some Garmin Connect features are back up and running but that users might continue to face delays and upload issues.

An update from Strava, posted on Sunday night (July 26) said: “Garmin Connect has resumed service and delayed activities have begun to upload to Strava.

“This will happen automatically. Given the volume, this may take a week or longer. Thanks for your patience. If you need to upload your activity before then, instructions for how to upload manually are below.

“If you already manually uploaded an activity, don’t worry – duplicate activities won’t appear when the same activity syncs automatically.

“We won’t be responding to support tickets related to delayed or duplicated uploads, as most of these issues will resolve themselves.”

Garmin is also reporting that activity details and uploads should be working once again, but the challenges, connections, courses and daily summaries features on the Garmin Connect app are still not fully operational.

The company also said the Garmin Golf, Garmin Dive and LiveTrack are fully operational.

Garmin Coach is facing issues as existing plans may have delays in processing activities.

Incident detection and assistance is working, reports are also functional as well as segments.

Third party app syncing may be delayed, while Wellness Synic is also working but will be delayed.

Workouts can be created in both the web and mobile versions of Connect, but are still not syncing to devices.

Third part workouts sent through the Training API will be queued.

Garmin said it is experiencing issues that affects a number of services including the Connect app. Product support call centres are also affected by the outage and are unable to receive any calls, emails or online chats.

The company said: “Although Garmin Connect is not accessible during the outage, activity and health and wellness data collected from Garmin devices during the outage is stored on the device and will appear in Garmin Connect once the user syncs their device.

“Garmin has no indication that this outage has affected your data, including activity, payment or other personal information.”