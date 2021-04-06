Remco Evenepoel signs new long-term contract with Deceuninck – Quick-Step

Remco Evenepoel has signed a new long-term contract with Deceuninck – Quick-Step, which will take him up to his 26th birthday.

The rising Belgian star, who began his WorldTour career with Deceuninck in 2019, has now signed the longest contract ever penned by team boss Patrick Lefevere.

Having delivered on expectation in the first three seasons, Evenepoel has signed a new five-year deal with the Belgian WorldTour squad, as the team bank on him as a leader for the coming years.

Announcing the new contract, 21-year-old Evenepoel said: “I feel really honoured to put pen to paper for the next five years. As Patrick told me, this is the longest agreement he has ever signed with a rider. I’m really proud and happy to stay in this wonderful team, where I have already enjoyed a lot of success, and hopefully we can reach our big dreams.

“I love it here! The environment, the staff, the riders, everything feels so familiar. For me it’s just a dream, again, that comes true. That’s why I feel really, really happy and excited for what the future holds.”

Evenepoel emerged as a future star during the 2018 World Championships in Innsbruck, where he dominated the junior time trial and road race, signing with Deceuninck for the following season.

Just two full seasons later he already has 14 professional victories to his name, including five overall wins in stage races, plus the Clásica San Sebastrian and the European Time Trial Championships.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step CEO Patrick Lefevere said: “It’s an important step for the future, for the team. Everybody knows what Remco is capable of and how talented he is. As he said, he’s happy, and one of my most important roles is to keep him happy and to put the right people around him. Because I know from experience, and I think I have some after a small 40 years in the sport, that happy people perform better than unhappy people. We’re glad Remco continues with the Wolfpack, and as he said, we hope we’ll enjoy many more great moments together.

“We’re glad Remco continues with the Wolfpack, and as he said, we hope we’ll enjoy many more great moments together.”

Evenepoel is still returning to fitness after a serious crash in the 2020 Il Lombardia, which left him with a broken pelvis, but he is expected to return to racing at the Giro d’Italia next month, his Grand Tour debut.