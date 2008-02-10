STEWART MAKES IT TWO OUT OF TWO

Full gallery of photos from the Perfs Pedal Race 2008>>

Riding for the KFS Special Vehicles team, James Stewart drew first blood in the 2008 domestic road racing season, winning the Perfs Pedal Race in Hampshire by 10 seconds after time-trialling to victory over the last lap.

With several time trial medals to his name, Stewart is rapidly forging a reputation for himself as a road rider, and won Saturday?s Upavon Winter Series in Wiltshire before moving on to win the Perfs at Rowlands Castle 24 hours later.

After several early attacks had come to nothing, Stewart was part of a six-rider break which got clear on the second of six laps.

He bided his time until the final seven-mile circuit, where he upped the pace and eased away from his rivals to cross the line 10 seconds clear of Sigma Sport RT?s Andrew Bye, while Rapha Condor-Recycling prospect Luke Rowe – who had entered on the day – taking third place.

Much more on the Perfs Pedal Race in this week?s Cycling Weekly.

Perfs Pedal Race (Rowlands Castle, Hants, 43 miles).-



1 James Stewart (KFS Special Vehicles) 1-49-00



2 Andrew Bye (Sigma Sport RT) at 10sec



3 Luke Rowe (Rapha Condor-Recycling) same time



4 Andrew Williams (Cwmcarn Paragon RC) at 20sec



5 Andrew Fenn (Terry Dolan Cycles)



6 Chris McNamara (Wildside RT) all same time

