Strava makes changes to Summit and removes multiple tiers

Strava has made changes to Summit, removing the multiple tiers from its subscription service.

The social media for athletes last revamped paid-for upgrades in 2018 when it launched changed the name from Premium to Summit and unveiled three different packages.

Riders were given the choice of paying for the training, safety, and analysis packs separately for around £2.50 a month or opting for the complete package for £6 a month.

But Strava has recently changed the subscription service and now offers one complete package.

Director of local marketing at Strava, Simon Kilma, explained the decision: “To make sure athletes are getting the most value from their subscription, all new subscribers will have access to all our best features.

“We know that packs were working for some athletes, but as we continue to add new features we believe having on subscription offering is the best experience.”

Strava Summit will now cost £6.99 per month and offers heatmaps, the ability to set goals, and more in-depth data analysis for metrics like heart-rate and power.

In October last year, Strava announced it would be removing Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity from its app, which proved a controversial decision.

Strava said that connecting the app with Bluetooth and ANT+ sensors was causing the software to crash, prompting the company to remove the feature at the end of October.

Nothing changed for Strava users who record using a GPS watch or bike computer like a Garmin, but for anyone who uses the app for their activities they are longer able to include power and heart rate data.

Strava’s decision was met with consternation, as many users say they use the app to record their data through their phone, prompting questions around why Strava doesn’t fix the bug.

In February, Strava announced it had hit a staggering 50 million registered athletes worldwide, with around one million new users joining every month.

Strava users have logged three billion activities since the app was launched in 2009.