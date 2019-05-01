Team Ineos reveal new kit as squad officially launches

Team Ineos have officially unveiled their new kit during the squad’s relaunch.

The only British WorldTour team has undergone the transformation from Team Sky during an event in Yorkshire on Wednesday (May 1).

Chris Froome, Sir Dave Brailsford and founder of chemical company Ineos Sir Jim Ratcliffe attended the official team launch, where the new strip was revealed.

The kit is burgundy and black fade, featuring the logo of the team’s new British sponsor.

Team Sky has now officially left professional cycling after a decade in the sport, making way for Ratcliffe and Ineos to step in.

Ineos is one of the largest chemical producers in the world, including the production of solvents, biofuels, plastics, synthetic oils and insulation materials.

Sky announced it would end its sponsorship of the team last December after a decade-long presence in the sport. Team boss Brailsford was then set on finding a new sponsor ahead of the 2019 Tour de France in July. He had talks with sponsors in Colombia which came to nought, before chemical company Ineos stepped in to save the team.

Outgoing sponsor Sky was due to stay on until the end of 2019, however agreed to an early takeover by Ineos on May 1 in time for the four-stage Tour de Yorkshire.

Team Ineos is already racing under its new name at the Tour de Romandie, unveiling a special one-off kit for the race.

In their final race as Team Sky, the squad dominated the Tour of the Alps, winning three out of five stages and taking overall victory with Pavel Sivakov.

There has already been one high-profile departure from the team announced amidst the takeover.

Founding member of Team Sky Rod Ellingworth will be heading to Bahrain-Merida.

Ellingworth, who has been with Sky since their inception in 2010, has been instrumental in the success of many British top-tier riders.