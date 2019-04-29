Team Sky unveil one-off kit for Tour de Romandie debut as Team Ineos

Team Sky have revealed their one-off strip for the Tour de Romandie as they make their debut as Team Ineos.

The British WorldTour team will be making their first appearance under the new name in Switzerland this week.

Geraint Thomas will lead the squad, which will race in temporary jersey design ahead of the official re-launch at the Tour de Yorkshire.

The one-off kit will be almost identical to the previous Team Sky strip, only with the Ineos logo replacing the outgoing sponsor on the chest and shorts.

Colours for the temporary replacement will remain the same, with a single blue strip along the back of the black jersey.

The provisional start list includes a strong Team Ineos line up, with 2018 Tour de France winner Thomas the biggest rider.

Vasil Kiryienka will also make his return to racing after he returned a heart anomaly during a routine scan.

Team Sky have not given any detail into the exact details of the anomaly, but said that Kiryienka has ‘responded well to treatment’ and is now ready to begin racing again.

The five-stage race opens with a 3.87km prologue, followed by two potential sprint days, one hilly stage, and a summit finish before the final day individual time trial.

Broadcaster Sky has called time on its pro cycling sponsorship after a decade in the sport, with chemical company Ineos taking over the team.

The name change was originally planned for the Tour de Yorkshire this week, but Team Ineos will now make its debut at the Tour de Romandie on Tuesday (April 30).

The team will be officially launched on Wednesday (May 1), ahead of the first stage of the Tour de Yorkshire the following day.

Ineos will unveil their new colours and kit to race on home roads, with Chris Froome lining up in the Yorkshire squad.