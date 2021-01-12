Tell us: What are your thoughts on the government’s ‘stay local’ guidance for exercise during lockdown?

The latest coronavirus lockdown in the UK has once again meant exercise has been restricted as the authorities try to curb the spread of the virus.

In a new lockdown in England, introduced in early January, the government issued new guidelines for exercise, restricting outdoor activities to just one per day.

But the rules have caused some confusion, especially for cyclists, as guidance says you should stay in your local area.

The current government guidance for exercise in England says people should minimise the time spent outside of their home, but that you can leave home for exercise.

You can exercise outside by yourself, with the people you live with, with your support bubble, or with one person from another household.

But the guidance also says your exercise should be limited to once per day and you should not travel outside of your local area.

The rules for Scotland say you can exercise up to five miles from the boundary of your local authority area and you must start and finish in the same place.

Wales has no limits on distance, but guidance says the nearer you stay to your home, the better.

In Northern Ireland, people are advised not to go more than 10 miles from home during exercise.

We want to know how these guidelines are affecting your riding.

British Cycling said: “We know many of you will want to know what is meant by ‘staying local’. The government’s definition of this is stated as ‘your village, town or the part of a city where you live’.

“We understand that this definition is particularly restrictive for cycling, and we are working to seek further clarification on this. We will provide a further update as soon as we are able.

“In the meantime, we recommend that you follow the advice to stay local, ride well within your ability and ensure that you are self-sufficient.”

Have you had to change your riding habits for the new lockdown? How are you getting your rides in while still abiding by the guidelines?

Fill in our survey to share your views for an upcoming article – a selection of the responses will be used.