Tour de Yorkshire stage one in pictures

Our photographer Russell Ellis was on the ground in Yorkshire and here's a few of our favourite shots, starting with these two chaps waiting for the race to pass

1. Brian Robinson, the first British rider to win a stage of the Tour de France, joined the crowds to watch stage one.

Brian Robinson (Photo: Russ Ellis)

2. Spectators got in the mood for racing with a baguette and a comic.

(Photo: Russ Ellis)

3. Yanto Barker (right), of One Pro Cycling, looks focussed before the start of the stage in Bridlington.

One Pro Cycling on the start line (Photo: Russ Ellis)

4. Europcar’s Dan Craven shows off his excellent facial hair.

Dan Craven (Photo: Russ Ellis)

5. The riders, including eventual winner Lars Petter Nordhaug (front right) roll over the start line.

Sky riders at the start (Photo: Russ Ellis)

6. BMC’s Greg van Avermaet finished seventh on the stage.

(Photo: Russ Ellis)

7. The challenging parcours and inclement weather en route led to a number of small groups forming on the road.

(Photo: Russ Ellis)

8. Steep hills were par for the course.

(Photo: Russ Ellis)

9. A Cult Energy Pro rider crests a hill packed with spectators.

(Photo: Russ Ellis)

10. Paddy, Tyson, Titch and Sandy were on hand in Scarborough for those who fancied something different.

