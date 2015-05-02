Tour de Yorkshire stage one in pictures

Our photographer Russell Ellis was on the ground in Yorkshire and here's a few of our favourite shots, starting with these two chaps waiting for the race to pass

1. Brian Robinson, the first British rider to win a stage of the Tour de France, joined the crowds to watch stage one.

2. Spectators got in the mood for racing with a baguette and a comic.

3. Yanto Barker (right), of One Pro Cycling, looks focussed before the start of the stage in Bridlington.

4. Europcar’s Dan Craven shows off his excellent facial hair.

5. The riders, including eventual winner Lars Petter Nordhaug (front right) roll over the start line.

6. BMC’s Greg van Avermaet finished seventh on the stage.

7. The challenging parcours and inclement weather en route led to a number of small groups forming on the road.

8. Steep hills were par for the course.

9. A Cult Energy Pro rider crests a hill packed with spectators.

10. Paddy, Tyson, Titch and Sandy were on hand in Scarborough for those who fancied something different.

Watch video highlights from Stage One of the Tour de Yorkshire: