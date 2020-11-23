Tributes paid to cyclist Martyn Gall who died after being hit by a car as driver under investigation 

Tributes have been paid to cyclist Martyn Gall after his “tragic and unfathomable” death while riding.

The 41-year-old was out riding with a club-mate on November 14 in the West Midlands when both riders were hit by a car.

Martyn died shortly after while the other rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation, the Daily Record reports.

Cycling group Boldmere Bullets Collective said: “I’m sure many of you will have already heard the tragic and unfathomable news that local cyclist Martyn Gall died after being hit by the driver of a car on the Alvechurch bypass.

“He was a very experienced cyclist and a stalwart of the Sette Dodici ride – many of us have shared the road with him at some point. Martyn leaves behind a wife and two young daughters as well as many close friends within our local cycling community.

“I think all of us share feelings of shock, sadness and anger at such an avoidable and meaningless tragedy.”

The crash happened on the A441 at Alvechurch in Worcestershire at 8am on Saturday, November 14.

Martyn, who worked in transport, was originally from Cumnock in Ayrshire, Scotland, but moved to Birmingham in 2001.

He was husband to Diane and father to two daughters – Heather, 17, and Olivia, 15.

Birmingham bike shop and social enterprise Gear Up said: “Everyone at Gear Up CC would like to send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Martyn Gall who has sadly passed away after being hit by a car while out riding this morning with Sette Dodici.

“Please ride safe and if you are a car driver please please look out for cyclists! We aren’t just cyclists, we are husbands, wives, dads, sons, daughters.”

A fundraising page was set up by the Boldmere Bullets in memory of Martyn, with the money raised going to his family – you can donate here.

So far more than £6,500 has been raised.