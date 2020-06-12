Tweets of the week: A farmer drafts Rigoberto Urán while Kwiatkowski gets taste of his own medicine

If you wanted to keep a grip on reality during these trying times, social media is not the place for you.

No, we’re not talking about all the verbal fisticuffs, but the cycling world doing the absolute most to make you question whether we’re all still living in the real world.

A farmer drafting EF Pro Cycling’s Rigoberto Urán who is busting a gut on his time trial bike? Check. Chris Froome baiting Kevin Pietersen for having a lower watts per kilo than Mel C during a Zwift race. You betcha. A fake Vogue cover created by a clearly bored social media guy working for a French continental team. Why, of course!

Here are the best and most perplexing tweets (fine, and a couple of Instagrams, sue us) of the past week.

1. Someone sign him up!

2. Decent numbers, now we need to turn the tables and see Chris Froome doing a karaoke version of Wannabe.

3. Another photoshoot from Sir Brad. This week’s theme: Off to drink a tinny in the park with some mates

4. The lights have gone out in the Basso household. On the off chance there are any Milanese electricians reading this, best pop round

5. Michał Kwiatkowski gets a taste of what it’s like to race against Team Ineos, not sure the rest of the peloton will have much sympathy for him

6. Team boss: “We need something for social media this week to give our sponsors some exposure”

Social media employee for French continental squad: *Mocks up fake Vogue cover*

7. When asked whether he’ll be getting the full backing of the team to defend his quiz title next week, G replied: “We’ll let the general knowledge round decide”

8. Justice for Phil Gil

9. A general rule going forward on social media: More Julian Alaphilippe on the timeline, please

10. Can we get some help here, why would Kruijswijk wear number eight?

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.