Tweets of the week: Jeremy Clarkson on a Lotus and a sleeveless Orlando Bloom

This week we’ve got some really quite spectacular cycling images of Jeremy Clarkson huffing a dart while riding a Lotus time trial bike in a leather jacket and jeans, which just about pips Orlando Bloom’s get up.

However, undoubtedly the best tweet of the week is the one from Deceuninck – Quick-Step telling us that Fabio Jakobsen had been brought out of his coma by doctors. A crucial step in what will be a long recovery. We wish Fabio and those close to him well, forza Fabio!

1. When they talk about how much aerodynamics has improved over the years, this is what they’re talking about, right?

2. Love it

3. Ah, cycling on Eurosport must be back…or not as the case may be

4. Really, the only tweet that matters this week. Forza Fabio

5. No matter how much the world changes, global pandemics and all, Geraint Thomas will still be wearing the same pair of Oakleys

6. A nice consequence of your team-mate finding the form of his life

7. Accurate

8. Nice to change up the ‘Davide Rebellin is old’ factoids with some Marcel Sieberg.

9. So…jerseys, sunglasses, helmet…

10. …extra long socks

We’ll be back next week with more of the best social media from the cycling world.