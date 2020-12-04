Tweets of the week: Peter Sagan flying high, Annemiek van Vleuten sinks to new depths, and Yates’ new bike?

We’re back!
Christmas is fast approaching and riders are spread across the world enjoying their off-seasons.
We’re currently at the time of the year when riders explore possible career alternatives to professional cycling.
This week we have Peter Sagan as a fighter pilot and Annemiek van Vleuten as a deep-sea diver, plus much more.
Check our our favourite tweets from the last week:
1. Peter Sagan to star in the next Top Gun movie?
2. A classic of the genre – don’t celebrate too soon
3. Chad Haga taking an old school approach to winter training
4. Some riders just want something simple this Christmas
5. One thing that seems essential for a team training camp – a bike
6. A new approach to motor-pacing from one of the Yates brothers?
7. Is this a new type of altitude training?
8. Why doesn’t my home office look like that?
9. When you’ve spent the off-season tweeting about Fabio Aru joining your team…
10. A fitting cycling transformation for Orla Walsh
We’ll be back in seven days with more cycling social media gold.