Tweets of the week: Peter Sagan, Mark Cavendish, Luke Rowe and more

Time has become meaningless. If you are still keeping track of the days my first question is why and my second is well done you.

I gave up a long time ago. What even is a Tuesday anymore? What does Saturday mean? Instead, you can keep track of the passing of events by measuring them against when a Good Tweet™ occurs.

Ah yes, it’s been six days since Peter Sagan posted a video of himself wearing a gladiator mask doing squats on an exercise ball while telling everyone to stay inside. Luke Rowe managing to put on 3.5 pairs of underwear in 10 seconds? A mere 45 minutes ago!

1. This is me trying to get all my family members onto the same group FaceTime call

2. I wonder what Peter Sagan’s doing during quarantine…wearing a gladiator mask while doing squats on top of an exercise ball? Sounds about right

3. This is one way to do indoor training…

4. …and this is another

5. Time is a flat circle

6. With no racing going on Luke Rowe has found another way to stay competitive

7. Presumably, he stars in the Black Mirror episode where a global pandemic forces the cancellation of the entire cycling calendar…oh wait…

8. It wouldn’t be tweets of the week without Thomas De Gendt, would it?

9. If only there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve left them

10. Lockdown is tough, even for pro cyclists

