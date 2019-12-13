Tweets of the week: Alberto Contador, Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and more

On a week when the general election in the UK set fire to Twitter, the cycling side of social media seemed relatively normal.

And that includes footage of Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck racing each other on miniature bikes (no surprise who wins), Bradley Wiggins becoming a football ultra, and archive footage of Chris Froome on translation duties as a domestique for a sprinter during his Barloworld days.

Without further ado, here are the tweets of the week.

1. When your grandkids ask you who Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck were, just show them this video.

2. Live your life with the confidence of someone who travels without any underwear in their hand luggage.

3. Has there ever been so much anticipation built over a squad profile photo? We’re on the edge of our seat here.

4. Bradley Wiggins transitioning to football Twitter, getting ready to hit send on a tweet in July when Roglič/Dumoulin win the Tour that reads: “Not usually a big Jumbo-Visma fan but respect for that, great performance 👏👏👏”

5. Is this like one of those YouTube videos called ‘How it’s made’ and next it will be a time lapse of Remco Evenepoel building his bike from scratch? If so does anyone have the link pls

6. From performing translator duties as a domestique to winning four Tours de France!

7. If it was any rider other than Thomas De Gendt, you would presume this was an Accidental Partridge.

8. He’s been at the team two minutes and they’ve already got him using the hashtag, seems like things are going to go well for Bennett at Deceuninck – Quick-Step.

9. Things Geraint Thomas is a fan of: The Tour de France, Arsenal, Welsh rugby

Things Geraint Thomas is not a fan of: Resuming training after the off-season

10. Now some swot in a lab needs to come up with whether an extra two bananas gives more energy to compensate for the power lost due to the less aero shape.

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.