Tweets of the week: Bradley Wiggins, Chris Hoy, Geraint Thomas and more

The best tweets from around cycling this week





As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Chloe Hosking, Adam Blythe, and Kenny Van Vlaminck.

1. Some Simon Yates facts from everyone’s favourite (okay…only) comedy sports director

2. Wiggo might have retired, but he’s still got it

3. Chris Hoy showing some support after a change of career for Steven Burke

4. Chloe Hosking offers out some sound online security advice

5. Lionel Messi gets the chance to meet a sporting superstar

6. Brank Tankink is the ‘green’ jersey winner

7. Alex Dowsett offers up some handy driving theory advice

8. Adam Blythe sets up his own completely scientific CPA election

9. Edward Theuns celebrates an injury becoming slightly less horrific

10. George Bennett makes a young fan’s day

We’ll back in seven day’s time for more of the best from social media.