Tweets of the week: Chris Froome, Luke Rowe, Julian Alaphilippe and more

As the final week of the Tour de France 2019 heats up with the peloton sweating their way through the scorching weather towards Paris, fire tweets from across the cycling world have been flying about all over the place.

Without further ado, here are the best of the week from the likes Julian Alaphilippe, Chris Froome and Conor Dunne, plus many more.

1. James Knox with some sort of cycling/performance art hybrid.

2. The resemblance is uncanny.

3. One of the more bizarre Tour de France moments.

4. In case you somehow missed it, it’s been somewhat warm this week.

5. Not necessarily the hero the peloton wants, but the hero the peloton needs.

6. Honestly, we could have just filled this week’s TOTW with tweets about the heatwave.

7. Cracking scenes from the Col du Latauret on stage 18 of the Tour de France.

8. I’m not crying it’s just hay fever.

Bonus Alaphilippe tweets (come on, he’s giving us the most exciting Tour de France in years and his reaction to French President Emmanuel Macron was too good not to share).

9. Hard to tell which one of the three is having the most fun here.

10. With all the noise surrounding the Tour de France, Sunweb’s Chad Haga brings some clarity to the proceedings.

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.