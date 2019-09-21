Tweets of the week: Chris Froome, Vincenzo Nibali, Rihanna and more

It’s the weekend after the Vuelta a España and before the Yorkshire Worlds. You may have therefore come to the conclusion that this would result in a slender offering in this week’s tweets of the week.

But oh no. Oh, no no no no no. We’ve got Vincenzo Nibali dancing, Rafał Majka on a rager, Chris Froome with some pristine GIFs and the best, and probably only, Simon Geschke impersonator. Oh, and Rihanna, obviously.

1. The fewer questions asked here the better.

2. Expect to see RiRi on your next club run with those cycling shorts, belting out her cult classic ‘come on and take a bidon’.

3. How hard did Wout Poels leaving Ineos hit his team leader Chris Froome? The exact measurement is two whole GIF reactions.

4. Anyone else feeling bilious?

5. Rafał Majka seems to be absolutely over the moon with his sixth place finish at the 2019 Vuelta.

6. Thomas De Gendt. Cyclist. Tweeter. Comedian. Philosopher.

7. Possibly the best Giant-Shimano-era Simon Geschke impression you’ll see…well, ever.

8. That’s me not sleeping for a week, thanks Sam.

9. The Yorkshire Worlds road races can’t come quickly enough.

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.