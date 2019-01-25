Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Chris Boardman, Conor Dunne and more

The best tweets from around cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Astana, Thomas De Gendt, and Alex Howes.

1. Conor Dunne has found his spirit animal

2. We’ve all been there

3. We give it a…15/10

4. Chris Boardman is taking intervals to a new extreme

5. Enric Mas has some pretty insane leg veins

6. Rebel without a cause

7. This mixtape is going to be fire

8. It’s a team sport!

9. Aussie to English translation anyone?

10. Vino’s still got gas

We’ll back in seven day’s time for more of the best from social media.