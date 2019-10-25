Tweets of the Week: Michał Kwiatkowski, Mark Cavendish, Manon Lloyd and more

As we all know, cyclists and social media are often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some that caught our eye this week, including ones from Geraint Thomas, Phil Gaimon and Ellen Noble.

1. A warning we can all relate to this winter

2. Not sure that was part of the course…

3. The best or worst way to spend your honeymoon?

4. Toms’ theory of potatoes has been proven

5. This late in the season, anything can happen

6. Thomas knows how to handle the trolls

7. Gaimon’s new book: A Cyclist’s Guide to Toilet Etiquette

8. #ThingsWeAskWomen

9. No privacy for the warm up at Six Day London

10. The Welsh riders thought off season would be relaxing – not with the Rugby World Cup on

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.