Tweets of the week: Niki Terpstra, Mark Cavendish, Conor Dunne and more

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Christian Knees, Thomas De Gendt, SRAM and more.

1.Toms Skujinš breaks down his riding year – and it’s pretty scary

2. Christian Knees reminds us that even pros lose form over winter

3. A Twitter war broke out this week, involving Ryan Mullen…

4… And Conor Dunne

5. One of Cav’s bikes is up for sale – don’t worry he hasn’t crashed it

6. Julian Alaphilippe just being Julian Alaphilippe

7. Working up an appetite with Larry Warbasse

8. You wouldn’t want to meet Niki Terpstra in a dark wood

9. Thomas De Gendt with an insight into his off-season diet

10. SRAM’s new advert with Wout Van Aert is….different