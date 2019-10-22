Early bird offer! Get up to 25% on 2020 cycling events

UK Cycling Events 2020 sportive calendar is now live, with 20 incredible events for the new year.

Ten iconic events in the calendar have brand new features for 2020, making them more than just a ride. The 10 flagship events. which include the New Forest Spring, Ride Cotswolds and Ride Yorkshire will include a brand new recovery zone to help you wind down post-ride, plus an event village with retail opportunities, kids activities, live music, great street food and beer tent for that much needed beer in the sun.

UK Cycling Events is the UK’s leading sportive organiser. The events include expertly planned routes that are suitable for all level of cyclist, offering full mechanical and medical support, well-stocked feed stops, timing and bespoke finisher’s medal.