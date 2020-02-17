Video of car passenger soaking cyclist in orange juice appears on social app TikTok

A video has emerged on social media of a car passenger soaking a cyclist in orange juice.

The footage, believed to have been filmed in Australia, has emerged on social media app TikTok and has been viewed more than half a million times.

Shared last weekend the video, which can be viewed here, has also attracted more than a thousand comments, with many criticising the actions of the passenger.

One user said: “Omg why would you do that to a stranger? What kind of parenting did you have growing up?”

Another said: “People like this should lose their driver’s licence and have to ride a bike. Roads are not just for cars and cyclists have every right to use the road.”

Sadly there were also plenty of comments praising the passenger.

The slow motion video shows a the passenger, wearing hi-vis, launching the contents of a McDonald’s cup full of orange juice at a pair of riders.

This is the latest incident involving vehicle passengers harassing cyclists on the roads.

In September last year, Cycling Weekly reported that masked moped gangs were attacking cyclists by pushing them or kicking them off their bikes, then uploading the footage online. Labour MP Mike Hill then said that this pattern of attacks were “tantamount to attempted murder.”

In February 2019, a video emerged of a women being deliberately pushed off her bike by a passenger who leaned out of the car window to shove her into a bush.

The victim contacted Cycling Weekly and revealed that she was left with a broken front tooth, a fracture, scratches and bruises, and “mental scars.”

The rider, who has asked to remain anonymous, says she was “shocked” to see the video shared, adding: “I still hadn’t fully recovered physical or mentally, although I’m getting there.”

She revealed that at the time of the incident, she was a newcomer to cycling, following a 40-year break.