Southeastern Railway worker yells ‘get out of this f***ing station’ at injured cyclist

A Kent cyclist was told to “get out of this f***ing station” after he went up to the counter asking for a first aid kit following a crash.

The incident occurred at the High Brooms rail station near Tunbridge Wells, where Tibi Moravckik fell off his bike en route to the station.

The 45-year-old said: “I came to the station and told him something like ‘I need a ticket to London, but firstly please could you help me with a first aid kit? I had an accident on my bike going downhill to the station’.”

Video footage obtained by Kent Live shows a member of staff who is working behind the counter coming out to the foyer and shouting “get out of this f***ing station” at Moravckik.

The incident, which occurred on the afternoon of June 12, began after Moravckik claims he was insulted by the staff member and consequently got his phone out and started filming him.

In the video, Moravckik, who works as security for a pub, can be seen showing his bloodied arm and wrist to the staff member, with the man then exiting the ticket office and walking towards Moravckik while shouting at him to get out.

Moravckik says he then called 999 and the British Transport Police arrived after 20 minutes.

“The police were nice, they gave me first aid and asked what happened. They were really professional,” said Moravckik. “One officer helped me and the other spoke with him and watched the station’s CCTV.”

Moravckik added:”I was really disappointed from his reaction. He didn’t try to help at all. Instead he was angry and aggressive.

“I hope that the member of staff will be trained properly to give first aid, or he should be moved to different position, where he doesn’t have contact with customers.”

A spokesperson for Southeastern said: “We can’t comment on staff matters but we are investigating this incident as a matter of urgency.”

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to High Brooms station at 3.53pm yesterday (June 12) following a report of an altercation between a man and a member of staff.

“Enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing and anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 362 of 12/06/19.”