Woman left in critical condition after collision with e-bike dies in hospital

Police have confirmed the identity of the 56-year-old woman, who suffered 'life-threatening' injuries

A 56-year-old woman left in a critical condition after a collision with an e-bike has died in hospital.

Sakin Cihan, from Dalston in London, was rushed to hospital after the incident just after 5pm on Tuesday, August 28.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Wednesday morning that Ms Cihan had died following the collision in Kingsland High Street, in London.

A man has been arrested by detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing unit in connection with the crash.

He has been released under investigation.

Ms Cihan suffered “life-threatening injuries” in the crash, according to police.

A statement from the Met said: “The pedestrian, a 56-year-old woman, collided with the cyclist who was riding an electric-assisted pedal cycle, as she attempted to cross the road.

“Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

“The woman was taken to hospital where she sadly died. She has been named as Sakine Cihan who was from Dalston.”

“Her next-of-kin have been informed.”

Police previously issued an image of a man they wanted to speak with in connection with the incident and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The Metropolitan Police said enquiries are ongoing.