Zwift unveils new Watopia extension

Zwift has unveiled a new area and a selection of additional routes.

Titans Grove is a new area inspired by the High Sierras and Sequoia National Park in the western United States and offers five new virtual routes.

The online training platform has released courses ranging from 20km to 67km with a variation of climbing options.

Zwift CEO and co-founder Eric Min said: “I think this may be the most beautiful part of Watopia.

“Since we left Jarvis Island we have been keen to bring back a forest, so in some ways Titans Grove feels like being back home.

“I’m not normally one for pausing on a workout, but this area rewards the eyes as much as the legs. I think our community will love exploring and seeing what creatures they can spot along the way.”

Positioned adjacent to the new Fuego Flats section, Titans Grove features huge boulders and giant sequoias along the roadside.

The new section also features three gradual climbs with a maximum gradient of five per cent, each lap featuring 158m of elevation gain.

Zwift is a turbo trainer game that enables you to link you turbo trainer up your computer, iPad, iPhone or Apple TV, letting you ride with other cyclists in a virtual environment, therefore helping to alleviate some of the boredom associated with indoor riding.

New routes



Sand and Sequoias – Tour the scorched desert and the forest in one loop.

20 km /12.5 mi

173m /567.5 ft

Quatch Quest – Take on the Titans Grove and ascend the epic Alpe du Zwift.

46 km /28.6 mi

1708 m /5600 ft

Muir and the Mountain – The mountains are calling, and you must go.

34.5 km /21.4 mi

792 m /2600 ft

Dust in the Wind – Travel through Watopia’s two forests on this lush route.

54.6 km /34 mi

585 m /1920 ft

Big Foot Hills – A journey across the lower peaks of Watopia.

67.5 km /42 mi

706 m / 2316 ft