CW LIVE: 'UCI is a mafia': doper defends Nairo Quintana; Johnny Hoogerland returns to UCI peloton after six years; Brussels 2030 Worlds bid; Giro d'Italia cities see pink; another rubbish 'bike lane'; Marianne Vos extends with Jumbo-Visma

(Image credit: Getty) Marianne Vos has signed for a further two years with the Jumbo-Visma, the team announced today. The 35-year-old reigning cyclo-cross champion may be suffering from an issue with her pelvic artery, but the team clearly still have faith in her. From the team statement accompanying the news, it is clear that Jumbo-Visma values Vos as not only someone who can win, but who can inspire an upcoming generation. "Marianne... keeps winning races. We are confident that this will continue in the years to come," said sports technical director Rutger Tijssen. "Marianne also acts as a mentor to the young riders. Not by telling them what to do or not to do, but by 'learning by example'. She teaches the newcomers a lot about how to prepare, communicate, work together and deal with the setbacks that can come with being a top athlete. She is also of great value to us in this respect." Said Vos: "I enjoy racing together and fighting for victory as a team... And my own development is still ongoing. I am motivated to train hard to get the best out of myself."



Another 'stupid and useless' bike lane throws its hat into the ring As each day passes, another cycle lane emerges that was apparently conceived either as a rubbish joke or on a Friday afternoon when thoughts were on little other than weekend plans. The latest candidate is this seven-foot gem in the Stirchley area of Birmingham, reports The Independent. Musings on the lane, which takes around one second to ride from beginning to end, included wondering what the point is, and how much exactly it cost to install. And one commenter quipped - "hope you don't have a tandem". A – presumably rather bamboozled – council spokesperson defended the lane by saying it wasn't actually a lane at all: “This isn’t a cycle lane it is just for transition purposes for cyclists getting off the Toucan crossing onto the carriageway."

Giro d'Italia cities to be lit up in pink (Image credit: Giro d'Italia) Forget seeing red, in Italy tonight bike fans – and everyone else for that matter – will be seeing 'rosa', as the host cities for this year's Giro d'Italia bathe various monuments and landmarks in the colour of its leader's jersey to mark 100 days to go until the race. Among those to get the pink treatment will be the Trevi Fountain in Rome (shown above), the Castle of Rivoli, and the Tre Cime di Lavaredo in the Dolomites, which mark the end of stage 19. If pink-tinged light shows aren't really your thing, you can console yourself with the fact that the first Grand Tour of the year really isn't that far away. The Giro d'Italia starts at the Fossacesia Marina on Saturday 6 May.

Cyclo-Cross Worlds will miss Marianne Vos, "But she's not done yet" insists Jumbo-Visma DS (Image credit: Luc Claessen / Getty) Reigning CX world champion Marianne Vos will not defend her rainbow bands at the upcoming Hoogerheide World Championship, her Jumbo-Visma team confirmed yesterday. She is apparently suffering from a narrowing pelvic artery – an issue she has experienced in the past and that restricts blood flow to her legs. As a result she has not managed a podium in any of the four World Cup races she's taken part in this season; at last weekend's most recent outing in Benidorm she finished 14th. “It has not been a very nice cross winter for her," Jumbo DS Jan Boven told Dutch outlet AD. "She can cycle very well at the level she needs for five or six minutes. But then she has to slow down to get reasonable laps at the end." She has had the artery operated on before, but it is not an operation that surgeons like to repeat, he said. "Marianne is not done cycling yet, but she has to make the decision," he insisted. The World Championship at Hoogerheide starts 3 Feb and runs till 5 Feb.

"UCI is a mafia": Nairo Quintana defended by sanctioned doper Jarlinson Pantano Quintana (l) and Pantano in 2016 (Image credit: Kenzo Tribouillard / Getty) Seeing as he is currently trying to appear as credible as possible after testing positive for the painkiller tramadol and being DQ'd from the Tour de France last year, Nairo Quintana probably didn't really need a rider sanctioned for EPO calling out the UCI as "a mafia" on his behalf. But that is what fellow Colombian Jarlinson Pantano has done, reports Spanish outlet Marca. "The UCI is a mafia," he said. "Unfortunately, I feel ... that the UCI wants to damage the image of us Colombians and it is succeeding." Pantano was banned for four years after testing positive for EPO in 2019 and subsequently retiring. Quintana was expected to announce his retirement this week but instead vowed to continue his career.

Brussels to bid for 2030 Worlds Evenepoel wins the Brussels Classic 2021 (Image credit: Mark Van Hecke / Getty) Brussels is to bid for the 2030 World Championships, with a view to celebrating Belgium's national anniversary, reports Nieuwsblad.be. "After all, Belgium will then have existed for two hundred years and that deserves the necessary festive activities," the report says. It also mentions the idea of a 30-something Remco Evenepoel wanting to have a crack at repeating his Wollongong triumph from last year, as well as the successful Leuven championships from the year before. Among those competing for the bid will be, apparently, Guadeloupe. The Caribbean in September, anyone?