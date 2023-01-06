CW Live: Mark Cavendish left 'very distressed' by robbery; SD Worx unveil bright 2023 kit

Good morning, this is Vern Pitt here rounding up all the news from across the web, and Cycling Weekly on this friday.
It’s just over a week until the pro racing season kicks off in earnest but there’s still plenty going on in the world on two wheels.
Jayco-AlUla's clean up at Australian crit champs
Overnight for those of you in Europe, home team Jayco-AlUla have had a clean sweep of the men's and women's titles at the Australian crit championships.
Amber Pate and Kell O’Brien both rode to victory in Ballarat.
Pate, riding her first ever race in Jayco AlUla colours, took the victory ahead of teammate Alex Manly, while O’Brien also edged out a team-mate in the shape of Blake Quick.
Pate said: “That’s a really big surprise! The team really stuck to the plan, which wasn’t for me, but we stuck to it to make the race aggressive.
“At the end Tilly [Field] did a good attack and I was following just to make sure it came down to a sprint for my teammates behind. I came around the final corner and I was like ‘oh we’ve got a gap’ and I just had to make the decision there. If I was to drop back and help with the lead-out, I wouldn’t have been able to assist, so I gave it my best there and trusted that if my teammates caught us, they could also bring it home.”
Iván Sosa attacked by gun wielding driver
Colombian rider Iván Sosa was reportedly attacked by a gun carrying truck driver while out training near his home in Colombia.
According to a report in El Tiempo the driver fired shots into the air before pistol whipping the Movistar rider.
His team posted on social media: “We confirm that Iván Sosa was treated for chin injuries at a medical centre in Fusagasugá (Colombia), his place of origin, after the incident suffered this Thursday.”
Mark Cavendish left 'very distressed' by knifepoint home robbery
Tour de France legend Mark Cavendish was left “very distressed” by an armed robbery at his home in Essex, a court was told yesterday.
According to multiple reports, in the trial of two men for the robbery police recounted that the cyclist looked very shaken by the incident when he opened the door to police.
The BBC quotes PC Adem Harman saying: "Both parties [Mr Cavendish and his wife] were very distressed so were talking and trying to convey as much information as they could.”
The court was told the suspects rushed into Cavendish’s bedroom, punched him in the face and demanded he open a safe.
The two men on trial, Romario Henry and Oludewa Okorosobo, have denied the charges. A third man, Ali Sesaay, has admitted to two counts of robbery at an earlier hearing.
Two further suspects, Jo Jobson and George Goddard, remain at large the court has been told.
The trial is expected to conclude next week.
SD Worx unveils bright 2023 kit
SD Worx have released their kit for the 2023 season and it sticks fairly closely to theri design from 2022.
Lotte Kopecky and co will once again sport a pink and purple fade but this one will run out for the centre of the jersey rather than the corners. They’ve also added a cross to the design on the torso,
The kit “attention and exudes personality” according to star rider Demi vollering and is once again designed by bike supplier Specialized.
You can find our round-up of all the 2023 kits here.
Team SD Worx sets the tone in women's cycling. So the best team in the world deserves an eye-catching kit.We spark success.📸 @GettySport pic.twitter.com/JmtKnNf0SxJanuary 6, 2023
