CW Live: Mark Cavendish left 'very distressed' by robbery; SD Worx unveil bright 2023 kit

Jayco-AlUla's clean up at Australian crit champs Overnight for those of you in Europe, home team Jayco-AlUla have had a clean sweep of the men's and women's titles at the Australian crit championships. Amber Pate and Kell O’Brien both rode to victory in Ballarat. Pate, riding her first ever race in Jayco AlUla colours, took the victory ahead of teammate Alex Manly, while O’Brien also edged out a team-mate in the shape of Blake Quick. Pate said: “That’s a really big surprise! The team really stuck to the plan, which wasn’t for me, but we stuck to it to make the race aggressive. “At the end Tilly [Field] did a good attack and I was following just to make sure it came down to a sprint for my teammates behind. I came around the final corner and I was like ‘oh we’ve got a gap’ and I just had to make the decision there. If I was to drop back and help with the lead-out, I wouldn’t have been able to assist, so I gave it my best there and trusted that if my teammates caught us, they could also bring it home.”

Iván Sosa attacked by gun wielding driver (Image credit: Pool/ Getty) Colombian rider Iván Sosa was reportedly attacked by a gun carrying truck driver while out training near his home in Colombia. According to a report in El Tiempo the driver fired shots into the air before pistol whipping the Movistar rider. His team posted on social media: “We confirm that Iván Sosa was treated for chin injuries at a medical centre in Fusagasugá (Colombia), his place of origin, after the incident suffered this Thursday.”

Mark Cavendish left 'very distressed' by knifepoint home robbery Tour de France legend Mark Cavendish was left “very distressed” by an armed robbery at his home in Essex, a court was told yesterday. According to multiple reports, in the trial of two men for the robbery police recounted that the cyclist looked very shaken by the incident when he opened the door to police. The BBC quotes PC Adem Harman saying: "Both parties [Mr Cavendish and his wife] were very distressed so were talking and trying to convey as much information as they could.” The court was told the suspects rushed into Cavendish’s bedroom, punched him in the face and demanded he open a safe. The two men on trial, Romario Henry and Oludewa Okorosobo, have denied the charges. A third man, Ali Sesaay, has admitted to two counts of robbery at an earlier hearing. Two further suspects, Jo Jobson and George Goddard, remain at large the court has been told. The trial is expected to conclude next week.