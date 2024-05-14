Giro d'Italia stage 10 live: Will Tadej Pogačar win again?

Good morning,
Welcome to our live coverage of stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia in which the riders will face yet another mountain top finish.
After rolling out from Pompei later this morning, the peloton will tackle 142 kilometres of racing as they head for the summit finish at Cusano Mutri.
On paper, this looks like yet another stage for Tadej Pogačar. The Slovenian is evidently in amazing form and could well triumph again.
Do you think this is another day for GC action or a day for the breakaway? Reach out on X and let me know - @thewlistt @cyclingweekly.
Join me back here later today once the race is underway.
Ethan Vernon abandons due to illness
Ethan Vernon is another rider that's been forced to abandon due to suffering with sickness.
The British rider is targeting the Olympics this summer so said he doesn't want to risk his symptoms getting worse.
Sadly @EthanVernon22's @giroditalia ends today as he has to abandon the race through sickness. Get well soon, Ethan!“𝘐’𝘮 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘨𝘦 10. 𝘐 𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘧𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘥𝘢𝘺𝘴… pic.twitter.com/gWL5Fa2B6GMay 14, 2024
Astana Qazaqstan are also now a man down at this year's Giro.
Max Kanter is another rider that appears to have gone down with illness.
🇮🇹 NEWS: @giroditalia Max Kanter will not start 10th stage due to having acute respiratory viral infection with fever. Max felt bad during the 9th stage. Team doctor checked him after the race and on rest day, and concluded that he cannot continue racing in #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/pcl1jD1NqKMay 14, 2024
Here's the route for today.
142 kilometres with over 2,500 metres of elevation gain.
It's not the most testing of mountain stages but could still see some splits on the final climb.
Will Pogačar triumph again?
The rest of the GC contenders must be getting pretty sick of Tadej Pogačar winning at every possible opportunity during this race.
There's simply been no stopping the Slovenian.
Speaking during yesterday's rest day press conference, Pogačar said he would continue to target stage wins during the rest of the race as he continues his seemingly inevitable charge to overall victory.
He even hinted that today could be yet another day for him.
"If there’s a similar situation to Prati di Tivo tomorrow, we can aim again for victory," he said. "We’re thinking day by day and keeping each other together as the last day of this week might possibly be the hardest I've ever done.
"I’m super excited to go to Livigno over the Mortirolo, where I've trained a lot before so I'm really looking forward to that stage."
Do you think Pogačar will win again today? Get in touch and let us know.
Visma-Lease a Bike are just having no luck this year.
The team announced on social media this morning that Olav Kooij, the winner of stage nine in Naples, is unable to start today's stage due to illness.
Other riders have been forced to abandon the race and we'll bring you news of all of those in a moment.
🇮🇹 #GirodItaliaThis Giro d’Italia sweeps us through a range of emotions 😃😢. Olav Kooij has developed a fever during the rest day. He is unable to continue. Get well soon, Grand Tour stagewinner 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/jOsnU9rJgWMay 14, 2024
Here's the general classification coming into today's stage:
1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 28:14:42
2. Daniel Felipe Martínez (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe, +2:40
3. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, +2:58
4. Ben O’Connor (Aus) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +3:39
5. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike, +4:02
6. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, +4:23
7. Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan, +5:15
8. Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar, +5:28
9. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers, +5:30
10. Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step, +5:53
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1