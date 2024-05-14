Live

Giro d'Italia stage 10 live: Will Tadej Pogačar win again?

All of the action from the tenth stage of the Italian Grand Tour

By
last updated

Tadej Pogacar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Good morning, 

Refresh

Ethan Vernon abandons due to illness

Astana Qazaqstan are also now a man down at this year's Giro. 

Giro d'Italia 2024 route

(Image credit: RCS/Giro d'Italia)

Will Pogačar triumph again?

Olav Kooij

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogacar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.