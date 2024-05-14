Giro d'Italia stage 10 live: Will Tadej Pogačar win again?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Good morning,

Welcome to our live coverage of stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia in which the riders will face yet another mountain top finish.

After rolling out from Pompei later this morning, the peloton will tackle 142 kilometres of racing as they head for the summit finish at Cusano Mutri.

On paper, this looks like yet another stage for Tadej Pogačar. The Slovenian is evidently in amazing form and could well triumph again.

Do you think this is another day for GC action or a day for the breakaway? Reach out on X and let me know - @thewlistt @cyclingweekly.

Join me back here later today once the race is underway.