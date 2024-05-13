Tadej Pogačar: Tour de France is now 'in the back of my mind'

Pogačar says he is already thinking about his next goal in July, now that he has a significant Giro d’Italia lead and overall victory in Rome is likely

Now that he has a lead of 2:40 over his rivals at the Giro d’Italia, Tadej Pogačar says he is already thinking about how to win the Tour de France in July as he bids to become the first man since Marco Pantani in 1998 to win both in the same year. 

The Slovenian has seemingly been untouchable at this year’s Giro. He has already won three stages in Italy, including stage seven’s time trial in Perugia, and is likely to target even more. The race is far from won, but he already has a significant advantage.

