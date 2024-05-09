Giro d'Italia stage 6 live: Gravel test awaits GC contenders

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Good morning and welcome to our live blog for stage six of the Giro d'Italia, which is set to be a fascinating 180km between Viareggio and Rapolano terme. While it isn't a day in the high mountains, or a TT, as we'll see tomorrow, it could definitely be a day for the general classification contenders.

That's because of three gravel sectors, totalling 11.6km, which is an intriguing addition to the Giro d'Italia route. An inopportune mechanical, or a crash, could ruin someone's whole Giro, and the day has a real potential to shake up the GC.

Tadej Pogačar remains in pink, and as a two-time winner of Strade Bianche, knows what it takes to win on the sterrato. However, misfortune can affect anyone.

