Giro d'Italia stage 6 live: Gravel test awaits GC contenders

Good morning and welcome to our live blog for stage six of the Giro d'Italia, which is set to be a fascinating 180km between Viareggio and Rapolano terme. While it isn't a day in the high mountains, or a TT, as we'll see tomorrow, it could definitely be a day for the general classification contenders.
That's because of three gravel sectors, totalling 11.6km, which is an intriguing addition to the Giro d'Italia route. An inopportune mechanical, or a crash, could ruin someone's whole Giro, and the day has a real potential to shake up the GC.
Tadej Pogačar remains in pink, and as a two-time winner of Strade Bianche, knows what it takes to win on the sterrato. However, misfortune can affect anyone.
I'm Adam Becket, by the way, feel free to contact me if you have any thing to add - adam.becket@futurenet.com or via X/Twitter - @adambecket.
Some non-starters already today: Michael Woods and Nadav Raisberg, both of Israel-Premier Tech. The former, a multiple-Grand Tour stage winner, was forced to withdraw with concussion.
Florian Lipowitz of Bora-Hansgrohe, has also departed the race due to sickness. The young German was fifth on Sunday's first summit finish, and looked promising in his first Grand Tour.
It is well worth refreshing your mind on who is leading the Giro d'Italia overall, and in all the other classifications too. (Hint, Pogačar might feature)
Here's today's profile, which has just two category-four climbs. It is the greyed-out bit, though, the gravel, which starts with about 50km to go, which is interesting.
The first sector, from Vidritta-Bagnaia, is 4.4km long and is immediately followed by the 4.8km Bagnaia-Grotti sector. Bagnaia Grotti forms the second fourth-category climb of the day, and has pitches of 15%, so the race could be won here.
Of course, it's not Strade Bianche, but Pogačar does have a habit of long-range attacks at the race...
Today's stage will kick off about 12:00 BST, so while we wait for the action to begin, let's recap yesterday's surprising stage six.
It was supposed to be a day for the sprinters, but the break foiled them, with Benjamin Thomas of Cofidis proving triumphant in Lucca.
"It was a long, long team pursuit," Thomas said post stage. "We did an amazing break, and I don’t believe it. It was really hard in the final. Every pull was full gas. It is unbelievable."
If you want more, take a look at my reaction/analysis piece on day the sprint team's messed up.
