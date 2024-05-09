Live

Giro d'Italia stage 6 live: Gravel test awaits GC contenders

Will any big names lose time on the white roads of Tuscany?

Tadej Pogačar at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Good morning and welcome to our live blog for stage six of the Giro d'Italia, which is set to be a fascinating 180km between Viareggio and Rapolano terme. While it isn't a day in the high mountains, or a TT, as we'll see tomorrow, it could definitely be a day for the general classification contenders.

Michael Woods of Israel-Premier Tech

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is well worth refreshing your mind on who is leading the Giro d'Italia overall, and in all the other classifications too. (Hint, Pogačar might feature)

Giro d'Italia 2024 stage 6 profile

(Image credit: RCS/Giro d'Italia)

Today's stage will kick off about 12:00 BST, so while we wait for the action to begin, let's recap yesterday's surprising stage six.

