CW Live: Mark Cavendish and the B&B 'carnage'; Trinity signings; and a gold corkscrew

Dylan Groenewegen beaten by a 15 year-old Sprinting ace and Tour de France stage winner Dylan Groenewegen was beaten by a 15 year-old at a cyclo-cross race in the Netherlands at the weekend. The Dutchman lost ground to teenager Michiel Mouris early on according to the report by local news source NH Nieuws, and couldn’t get back. "Dylan rides very fast, I thought.” Mouris told the TV channel. “I rode in the front for a long time, but Dylan came close. It is special to win against him."

Campagnolo corkscrew now in gold The infamous Campagnolo corkscrew, so famous that Cycling Weekly's editor has banned its use in our annual Christmas gift guide, has been released in a gold plated version. The gold plating is 24karat and it's a snip at €1,950. (Image credit: Campagnolo)

Trinity signs a trio of riders British domestic under-23 team Trinity Racing has signed Finlay Pickering, Joe Pidcock and Dean Harvey. Pickering is probably best known for winning the Tour of Alsace in 2022 and had an impressive showing at the World Championships in 2021 as a junior. There he was on an absolute flyer in the time trial before crashing into the barriers. Joe Pidcock is, as you might have guessed, the younger brother of tom Pidcock and rode for the Groupama FDJ development squad during 2022. Dean Harvey is a road and cyclo-cross rider who has been racking up top tens in the British National Trophy series this winter. A post shared by TRINITY Racing (@trinityracing_) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on