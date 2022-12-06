CW Live: Mark Cavendish and the B&B 'carnage'; Trinity signings; and a gold corkscrew

Welcome to the live news blog for Tuesday. We'll be rounding up all the news in the world of cycling throughout today.
- Mark Cavendish and B&B riders left out in the cold after team sponsorship debacle
Dylan Groenewegen beaten by a 15 year-old
Sprinting ace and Tour de France stage winner Dylan Groenewegen was beaten by a 15 year-old at a cyclo-cross race in the Netherlands at the weekend.
The Dutchman lost ground to teenager Michiel Mouris early on according to the report by local news source NH Nieuws, and couldn’t get back.
"Dylan rides very fast, I thought.” Mouris told the TV channel. “I rode in the front for a long time, but Dylan came close. It is special to win against him."
Campagnolo corkscrew now in gold
The infamous Campagnolo corkscrew, so famous that Cycling Weekly's editor has banned its use in our annual Christmas gift guide, has been released in a gold plated version.
The gold plating is 24karat and it's a snip at €1,950.
Trinity signs a trio of riders
British domestic under-23 team Trinity Racing has signed Finlay Pickering, Joe Pidcock and Dean Harvey.
Pickering is probably best known for winning the Tour of Alsace in 2022 and had an impressive showing at the World Championships in 2021 as a junior. There he was on an absolute flyer in the time trial before crashing into the barriers.
Joe Pidcock is, as you might have guessed, the younger brother of tom Pidcock and rode for the Groupama FDJ development squad during 2022.
Dean Harvey is a road and cyclo-cross rider who has been racking up top tens in the British National Trophy series this winter.
MARK CAVENDISH CAUGHT UP IN 'CARNAGE' OF B&B HOTELS COLLAPSE
Riders are annoyed that B&B Hotels manager Jérôme Pineau waited until last weekend to tell riders his B&B hotels team that he had failed to secure the sponsorship to take the team to the next level.
The news left them free to find rides elsewhere but this late in the season that will prove difficult.
In an interview with Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad rider Jens Debusschere said: "Somehow I was glad that I heard the whole story for once, but at the same time you have to say: not telling everyone until December that everyone is free, that is actually not done for me."
He confirmed that Mark Cavendish was present at a meeting in October where management outlined their plans, at the point the city of Paris was set to back the team.
But two days later that sponsorship evaporated “for political reasons”, his fellow rider Eliot Lietaer told the paper. It's a situation the paper describes as leaving "carnage" in its wake.
Lietaer added: “In any case, the team will not continue in the form he had foreseen… I didn't see it coming at all. Pineau has been a racer himself. I thought he must have a plan B somewhere, something he kept in reserve. Apparently not.”
Both riders said there was hope the team, which still has a budget of €4-5m will continue in some form.
Debusschere added: “I also hope that Mark Cavendish, for example, finds a solution for next year. That he can at least go for that record victory in the Tour.”
