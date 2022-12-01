Tom Pidcock and Zoe Bäckstedt win Cycling Weekly rider of the year awards

Tom Pidcock and Zoe Bäckstedt have been crowned Cycling Weekly's male and female riders of the year, an award given to the season's best British talents.

Having both won rainbow jerseys at the cyclo-cross World Championships in January, the duo went on to enjoy success on the road, with Pidcock shining on his Tour de France debut, and Bäckstedt completing the junior double at the Road World Championships.

Below is a list of the winners celebrated in Cycling Weekly's 2022 awards. For more information, including exclusive interviews with both Pidcock and Bäckstedt, pick up a print copy of the magazine today.

You can also subscribe online (opens in new tab)and get the magazine delivered direct to your door every week.

Male rider of the year - Tom Pidcock

This season, the 23-year-old grappled with the Classics, won the queen stage at the Tour de France and took home the rainbow jersey at the cyclo-cross World Championships.

His personal highlight this season was his awe-inspiring Alpine coup in July, when he attacked on the descent of the Galibier and powered solo through Alpe d’Huez’s mythic hairpins. “Nobody was expecting that in the Tour, were they?” Pidcock told Cycling Weekly with a grin in the interview.

Female rider of the year - Zoe Bäckstedt

Zoe Bäckstedt is a once in a generation talent. At just 18 years old, she currently holds four junior world titles across four disciplines: Madison, cyclo-cross, road, and time trial.

Her crowning achievement this season came in September, when she did the double at the Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia, taking the junior road and time trial titles in spectacular fashion. In fact, Bäckstedt’s winning margins in both events were the highest ever recorded in the junior ranks at the championships.

International rider of the year - Annemiek van Vleuten

No other rider has been as dominant as Annemiek van Vleuten in 2022. The Dutchwoman’s season has been one of staggering consistency, and has seen her win a Monument, four stage races and a rainbow jersey.

in July, at the age of 39, Van Vleuten blew away the competition at the inaugural Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, finishing 3-48 ahead of second-placed Demi Vollering. “It’s not normal what she did,” the SD Worx rider said of her compatriot after the race.

Rising star - Leo Hayter

2022 proved a breakthrough year for 21-year-old Leo Hayter. The Brit won the seven-day Baby Giro, claiming two stage wins in the process, and earned himself a bronze medal in the under-23 time trial at the World Championships.

Next year, Hayter will ride alongside his brother, Ethan, on the WorldTour for Ineos Grenadiers. In an interview published in today’s Cycling Weekly magazine, the South Londoner said he believes he can be “on top level” against the world’s best.

Outstanding achievement - Dan Bigham

When Ineos Grenadiers brought in Dan Bigham as an aerodynamicist, his duty was clear: knock the Hour Record into oblivion. In August, the 31-year-old completed the feat himself, before turning his attention to help team-mate Filippo Ganna further his own benchmark.

The Italian ended up shelving the record at 56.792km, leaving Bigham to celebrate with a "dream" victory in the team pursuit at the Track World Championships.

Domestic rider of the year - Jacob Scott

The WiV-Sungod rider is currently the number one ranked domestic male rider in the UK, having taken five victories and the National Criterium Series title. He also narrowly missed out on the top spot of the National Road Series, finishing second to his namesake and team-mate Robert Scott.

Club of the year - Halesowen CC

Founded in 1939, the West Midlands-based cycling club perfectly combines racing with community spirit. Halesowen CC have become known for their kaleidoscopic Mapei kits and outstanding academy, coached by volunteers at the club’s outdoor velodrome.

Local heroes - Bridget and Ian Boon

Bridget and Ian Boon’s first date was a 200km ride on a tandem. Over the past four years, they’ve become legendary timekeepers, officiating 15 Road Records Association events, including Michael Broadwith’s successful Land’s End to John O’Groats attempt.

Lifetime achievement - Sean Yates

In 2012, former Team Sky DS Sean Yates helped Bradley Wiggins to the first ever British Tour de France win. The Brit's other successes include stage wins at the Tour and Vuelta, a national road championships and launching his own coaching company, Sean Yates coaching.