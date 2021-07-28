Tokyo 2020 Olympics time trial LIVE: Follow live updates as women and men race against the clock for gold

Refresh

Annemiek van Vleuten is fastest through the first intermediate split - 28 seconds faster than the second place rider!

The top of the leaderboard is changing rapidly here. Sarah Gigante (Aus) has just posted a new benchmark of 33-01

Longo Borghini doesn't look like she's off to a flyer here as she goes through the 9.7km split. She's ranked fifth through there so far but 19 seconds behind Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA)

Anna Shackley has set a new time of 34.13, but that's almost immediately beaten by Karol-Ann Canuel by over a minute (33-07)

Anna van der Breggen is out on course and that's all of the riders through the start gate

We're about to have our first finisher - Julie van der Velde (Belgium) sets a time of 34-23 as the early benchmark

Chloe Dygert is out on the course, just Van der Breggen to come

Grace Brown (Aus) is off the start ramp. Meanwhile Canada are still in the lead at the 9.7km time check, though it's now Leah Kirchmann who leads

Van Vleuten looks like she's had some early gear issues here but is continuing on

Here goes Annemiek van Vleuten. She'll be hoping to go one better than her silver in the road race on Sunday

Amber Neben (USA) takes to the course. The US are of course defending champions, though the three-time winner Kristin Armstrong is now retired having won this event in every Games since 2008

We're flying through the start list here though, there's only seven riders now left to take to the course

The first intermediate split comes towards the top of the main climb of the day on what looks to be a particularly steep section. So far we've seen most riders take it on the drops rather than in the time trial position on the out-front skis

Karol Ann-Canuel (Can) has pushed Shackley off the top of the intermediate sprint leaderboard, going 23 seconds faster through the uphill split

We've got intermediate splits at 9.7km and 15km today. So far Anna Shackley is the fastest through the first split with a time of 15:55.28

The multiple Luxembourg champion Christine Majerus is out on the course

There's some tricky corners for the riders formed by barriers in the early part of the course, but a lot of the riding will come on some quite wide, expansive roads of the the Fuji International Speedway circuit. The road back into the finish also feature some fairly tough short ascents you may have seen during the road races at the weekend.

In case you missed it, here's the full list of starters and their times today: Tokyo 2020 Olympics time trial women's start list (Image credit: Dick Soepenberg/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

The riders will be taking off from the start in increments of 1-30. We've just had our third rider, Anna Shackley of Great Britain, down the start ramp

Masomah Ali Zada, from Afghanistan but riding for the Olympic Refugee Team, makes sets off on the course as the first rider of the day

Here's the map and profile of the course - as you can see it's quite a hilly one and will be a real test for the riders: (Image credit: Tokyo 2020)

In the women's event we have a field of 25 riders that will take on a single lap of the 22.1km course (the men will ride two). We've got four world champions against the clock in the final six riders, including Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands), Lisa Brennauer (Germany), Chloe Dygert (USA), and Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands), who will set off last.